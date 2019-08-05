Beach rescue after adult and child drifted off to sea
A rescue operation was launched after an adult and child drifted out to sea on a board at an Aberdeenshire beach.
HM Coastguard, RNLI Aberdeen Lifeboat Station, Police Scotland, and a Bond offshore helicopter responded to the multiple 999 calls at Balmedie Beach on Monday afternoon.
By the time emergency services arrived, the adult and child had made it back to the shore with help from a third person who jumped into the water to assist.
The three people were taken by helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, where their condition is currently unknown.
A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard has been responding to an incident this afternoon at Balmedie Beach near Aberdeen.
"At 3.20pm today, multiple 999 calls were received from concerned members of the public reporting an adult and a child drifting out to sea on a board.
"Aberdeen Coastguard Rescue Team was sent, along with RNLI lifeboats from Aberdeen as well as Scottish police.
"A Bond offshore helicopter was also sent.
"The two people in the water attempted to swim for the shore and a third person is thought to have entered the water from the shore to try and assist.
"The three people self-recovered to the shore.
"They have been taken by the Bond helicopter to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and are currently in the care of the paramedics."
