Motorist accused of killing dad in crash blames other driver

Dameon MacPhee: The dad died in a crash. Police Scotland

A motorist accused of causing the death of a young dad is blaming another driver for the fatal crash, a court was told.

Antony Zanre, from Peterhead, denied driving dangerously on the A96 between Elgin and Lhanbryde and killing 23-year-old Dameon MacPhee from Moray.

The 67-year-old offered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of careless driving, but that was not accepted by prosecutor Stewart Ronnie.

Zanre is alleged to have overtaken other vehicles at excessive speed when it was unsafe to do so.

Prosecutors claim he overtook and drove into the path of a car being driven by Katelyn Watson.

This caused her to brake, and the car, driven by Laura Stocks, then took evasive action, drove onto the wrong side of the road and collided with Zanre's car.

Ms Stocks, a two-year-old boy and Ellen White, who were passengers in her car, were seriously injured and Mr MacPhee, who was sitting in a rear passenger seat was so severely injured he died.

Defence counsel Susan Duff told the court: "Mr Zanre has lodged a special defence of incrimination against Laura Stocks."

Judge Lord Matthews set the trial for November 14 at the High Court in Edinburgh.