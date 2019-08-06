Driver in a serious condition after Mercedes crash

The 48-year-old man crashed on the A90 AWPR Netherley roundabout in Stonehaven on Tuesday.

Incident: The crash happened in Aberdeenshire. Police Scotland

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following a road traffic accident in Aberdeenshire.

The 48-year-old Mercedes driver crashed on the A90 AWPR Netherley roundabout in Stonehaven at around 2.15pm on Tuesday.

He is currently being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for his serious injuries.

Investigating officers are appealing for information and want to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class prior to the crash.

Sergeant Colin Matheson said: "Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed it or saw the silver Mercedes prior to the incident to contact us.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have stopped at the scene, and who has not yet passed their details to police, to contact us.

"I would also ask anyone who has any other information, including any dashcam footage from around this time, to contact police."

