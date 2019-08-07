Killer and woman who lured victim to death appeal sentences

Tasmin Glass and Callum Davidson will appeal their sentences over the murder of Steven Donaldson.

Murdered: Steven Donaldson was lured to his death by Tasmin Glass and killed by Callum Davidson.

A murderer and a woman who lured the victim to his death have lodged appeals to fight their sentences.

Steven Donaldson was stabbed 26 times in Kirriemuir, Angus, last year.

The 27-year-old tried to escape, but his spinal cord was severed in two places by a weapon such as a sword or a machete, and then both he and his car were set on fire.

Tasmin Glass, the ex-girlfriend of Mr Donaldson, was sentenced to ten years in jail for her part in the killing.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson were each jailed for life with a minimum of 23 and 24 years respectively for the murder.

Following a "notice of intention", both Glass and Davidson have lodged appeals to fight their sentences.

Dickie also lodged a "notice of intention", but failed to submit his appeal by the deadline date.

A spokesperson from the High Court of Justiciary in Edinburgh stated: "Tasmin Glass and Callum Davidson have lodged appeals to fight their sentences over the death of Steven Donaldson.

"I believe co-accused Steven Dickie did not submit an appeal by the deadline date."

Murderer: Steven Dickie did not submit an appeal in time.

Glass was pregnant with Mr Donaldson's baby, but their relationship ended and she began having a sexual relationship with Dickie.

On the night of June 6 last year, Glass lured Mr Donaldson to the Peter Pan Playpark telling him she wanted to talk about their relationship and discuss insurance money she owed him from a written-off car.

Unknown to her ex-boyfriend, she had also arranged for Dickie and Davidson to meet them there.

When they arrived, Glass sped off from the scene and left Mr Donaldson to be murdered.

The offshore worker from Arbroath was taken to the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, where the brutal assault continued.

He suffered 26 stab wounds while his jaw was broken, possibly with a baseball bat.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6042778248001-news-190519-kinnordy-wide.jpg" />

During the trial, prosecutors said Glass facilitated the killing, that both she, Dickie and Davidson all sourced a baseball bat together, before the attack took place.

The court heard Dickie's testimony described as "absurd", that Davidson was a calculating character and Glass used Dickie and Davidson in a web of lies about her relationships.

Judge Lord Pentland told Glass she lured Mr Donaldson to the place where he was attacked and eventually lost his life.

He added: "You returned home where you continued to go on with your normal routine. You showed a chilling coolness.

"You are manipulative and devious in advancing your own interests."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6032500005001-news-190502-kinnordy16x9.jpg" />

Chief inspector Andy Patrick, who led the investigation into the murder, said the vicious killing "could not have happened" without Glass setting it up.

He said: "From an early stage we identified that Tasmin Glass played a key role assisted by Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson.

"You can see the collusion of the three people that it has been a planned attack. They sourced a weapon beforehand. There was reconnaissance of the two key areas.

"That demonstrates there has been planning and thinking around this before it took place. Without Tasmin luring Steven Donaldson to Peter Pan park this couldn't have happened."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5812714559001-news-180708-steve16x9.jpg" />

Hundreds turned out for Mr Donaldson's funeral in Arbroath last July.

Last month, more than 1000 people took part in a memorial bike run in tribute to the oil worker.

Speaking to STV News, Mr Donaldson's sister, Lori, said he would have loved the event - just days before his 29th birthday.

Tribute: A bike run was held in memory of Mr Donaldson.

She said: "Biking was his life - it's all he would have wanted to do on a day like today. He would be very proud and wouldn't have missed something like this.

"As a family, from the people who have organised it to the people who have come on their bikes, closed their shops, it's just been amazing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.