Stephie Johnston creates the stunning artworks with face paints and shares them online.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6069145665001-beautician-transforms-face-into-canvas-for-expressive-art.jpg" />

A woman who creates stunning art using her body as a canvas says she hopes her work will encourage other people to try it out.

During the day Stephie Johnston works as a beauty therapist, but her real passion is painting the intricate designs on herself.

The 28-year-old from Peterhead takes her inspiration from films such as Day of the Dead, TV programmes and her own paintings.

Her creations include Disney favourites such as the Lion King, and The Little Mermaid, animals, and the Northern Lights.

Stephie loves creating intricate works with face paint. Stephie Johnston

Equipped with paints, brushes and a hand-held mirror, each piece of art takes her an average of just an hour and a half to paint.

She took up the unusual hobby in April, after becoming disillusioned with traditional forms of art.

"I'm a qualified artist, so I've always been very arty," she explains.

"But I lost my motivation painting on a standard canvas.

"Only recently, I've gained my confidence and motivation again, by using myself as a canvas.

The Lion King is among her inspiration sources. Stephie Johnston

"Ideas pop into my head, normally when I'm travelling to and from work. I just get home, get the paints out and paint."

Stephie regularly films her work, and has a growing following on social media.

"My sisters are my biggest fans," she says.

"My best mates show everyone my photographs.

"They must be sick of my face now. But it's just been fab."

Stephie's favourite piece in based on her own artwork. Stephie Johnston

Stephie's favourite piece is a recreation of a self portrait.

"It was basically bright colours slapped on my face and then the intricate black lines on top of it - it just worked."

Stephie now hopes to become known worldwide as a body-painting artist.

She hopes her work will give other budding artists the kick-start to give it a go themselves .

"There's nothing stopping you picking up that paintbrush and attacking your face.

"You can copy someone else's work, you can you something completely on your own. You can start from minimal and work it big.

"Just pick up that brush and go for it."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.