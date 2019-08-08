Perth Highland Games cancelled due to severe flooding

Hundreds of people were due to attend the event at Scone Palace this weekend.

Highland Games: The cancellation will cost organisers £7000.

Perth Highland Games has been cancelled over health and safety concerns due to flooding.

Organisers have said full refunds will be given to anyone who has purchased a ticket.

The cancellation of the games due to the rain will cost organisers around £7000.

A spokesman said: "There are genuine safety concerns for foot racers and cyclists, and indeed, all who attend.

"The decision was not taken lightly, but the ground is absolutely waterlogged and the forecast is not showing any let up. Our sincere apologies to you all. We're gutted too."

The spokesman added: "It's never easy to cancel the event as it's something nobody wants to happen.

"This is especially true for the committee who have for the past twelve months been preparing for games day.

"If we cancel early we lose around £7000 or so on money already spent on advertising, programmes licences, equipment hire, storage, ticketing and so forth.

"This ensures that there is still money available to stage a games the following year.

"If we cancel closer to the weekend, work will already have started, and with all our contracts and agreements in force, including penalties, we would be talking a loss of a five-figure sum, and no chance of any further games being staged."

A post on the event's website said the decision to cancel had been taken by its committee, Scone Palace, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and traffic managers.