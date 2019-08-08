Man charged after toddler found wandering street alone

A member of the public found the boy on Mugiemoss Road in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Police: A man has been charged.

A man has been charged after a toddler was found wandering in a street alone.

The boy was discovered on Mugiemoss Road in Aberdeen shortly before 8am on Thursday.

A member of the public found the youngster before alerting the police.

The toddler has been passed into the care of family members.

Officers have charged a 32-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The man will be reported to the procurator fiscal.