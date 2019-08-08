Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday.

Injured: Man struck by car.

A man has been left seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Aberdeenshire.

The 38-year-old pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the incident that took place on Chapelhill Road, Fraserburgh at around 12.40pm on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old man has now been charged in connection and will appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday.

Police have cordoned off a section of Chapelhill Road as they carry out further investigations.

Officers are now urging witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Martyn Thomson said: "Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the circumstances which led to this incident taking place.

"I urge anyone with information who has not already spoken to the police to get in touch as soon as possible.

"I would like to thank the local community for your patience."

