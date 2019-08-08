New £330m exhibition centre in Aberdeen 'exceptional'

TECA was officially opened on Thursday and is expected to bring in 4.5 million visitors.

TECA is hoped to bring 4.5m visitors to the city.

Business leaders have called Aberdeen's new £330m exhibition centre "exceptional".

The Event Complex (TECA) is the largest new entertainment complex in Europe and has been designed to attract major artists and events to the city.

On Thursday, council leaders officially opened what they say is a world class facility

Over the next ten years it's expected to attract an additional 4.5 million visitors, bringing in £113m of visitor spend to the Scottish economy.

The 15000-capacity main arena will host conferences, exhibitions and music concerts, and is expected to attract major artists and events to the city.

The new exhibition centre replaces the old AECC, which is no longer fit for purpose.

Sir Ian Wood, chairman of Opportunity North East said: "Aberdeen needs to do exceptional things and this is exceptional, it really is.

"The size, the scale, the finish, the arena, the numbers it can cater for, the car parking - it's a great plus."

Asked if the new exhibition space will be beneficial for the oil and gas sector as the venues first conference Offshore Europe is set to run at TECA next month, Sir Ian believes the space will be of value to everyone in the north east.

'I think we should be very proud of this and give it our full support where we possibly can.' Sir Ian Wood

"I think it will benefit everyone, I think all communities will benefit from this," he said.

"I think it will attract a lot more exhibitions and conferences and clearly there's going to be all the pop concerts.

"I think it's going to have a big positive impact on our economy and also on the quality of life and the things we can do here.

"I think we should be very proud of this and give it our full support where we possibly can."

Acts such as Gerry Cinnamon, Rod Stewart, Elton John and Michael Buble are some of the big names who will take to the stage over the coming months at the arena.

As well as a number of conference halls, there are also two on-site hotels within the complex.

Jenny Laing, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council said: "I think when the public see and have the opportunity to come in and see for themselves what has been achieved here, I think they will be pleased with the investment that's been made.

TECA will open its doors at the end of August.

