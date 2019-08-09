Driver missing after crashed car found abandoned

Keith Roger has gone missing after his Ford KA was involved in a smash in Aberdeenshire.

Keith Roger: Police are concerned for his welfare.

A driver is missing after his car was found abandoned following a crash.

Keith Roger has gone missing after his Ford KA was involved in a one-vehicle smash on the B993 at Kemnay in Aberdeenshire.

Police are concerned for the 52-year-old's welfare following the crash shortly after 5am on Friday.

Mr Roger, from Gordon Street in Aberdeen, is 5ft 10in and has grey balding hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.