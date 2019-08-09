Worker seriously injured after getting leg stuck in ice machine

Emergency services were called to Whitelink Seafoods in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire.

Injury: A worker was seriously injured. Google 2019

A worker has been seriously injured after getting his leg stuck in an ice machine at a fish factory.

Emergency services were called to Whitelink Seafoods in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

A man, in his 50s, was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 2.26pm on Wednesday to attend an incident on Maxwell Place in Fraserburgh.

"We dispatched two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

"We airlifted one male patient in his 50's to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive said: "HSE is aware and is making initial inquiries."