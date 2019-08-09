  • STV
  • MySTV

We've become showjumping stars on a shoestring budget

Susan Nicholson Susan Nicholson

Four Dundee riders reach the final of the British Showjumping National Championships.

Four young showjumpers from a Dundee riding school are taking on the best in Britain.

They're hoping to deliver a 'National Velvet' result - by riding to success on a shoestring budget, in scenes similar to the film starring Mickey Rooney and Elizabeth Taylor.

Kirsten Macpherson, Alex Barr, Teigan Getty and Mackenzie Fyfe have all come through the ranks at Claverhouse Equestrian, a riding school on the edge of the city's housing schemes.

They entered the qualification stages for the British Showjumping National Championships for fun and will now compete in the team final at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire on Sunday.

"It's so exciting, we didn't actually think we would qualify, we just did it for fun because we're all friends here and we were lucky enough to make it through," said 20-year-old student Barr, who rides Cartier.

"We're not from rich areas, we're just normal girls who've got into this and are enjoying it along the way."

Showjumping is an expensive sport and the top horses can cost millions.

Showjumpers: Teigan Getty, Alex Barr, Kirsten Macpherson and Mackenzie Fyfe.
Showjumpers: Teigan Getty, Alex Barr, Kirsten Macpherson and Mackenzie Fyfe. STV

Team Claverhouse say they're proving that it's not just for the wealthy, and winners can come from all walks of life, such as Getty's horse Paris.

"She used to live in a field with pigs. She couldn't really do anything, she couldn't jump, she would buck me off every day, but then a few years of training and she has turned out to be a one-in-a-million horse," said the 17-year-old trainee riding instructor.

Miss Getty added: "I couldn't fault her one bit. She's honest, she jumps round anything you put her at, so to ride her at a national championships is amazing, a dream come true."

At 16-years-old, Fyfe is the youngest, replacing original team member Rhiannon Bruce, who broke her leg in a fall.

'We're not from rich areas, we're just normal girls who've got into this and are enjoying it along the way'
Alex Barr

She said: "It's amazing to be picked, as obviously I wasn't supposed to be going at first, so I'm so happy that I was chosen to do it.

"We've got as much chance as anyone else so hopefully we'll come home with a rosette."

The team, which is captained by 24-year-old Macpherson, had to raise more than £1300 to make the ten-hour journey to Warwickshire.

Barr said: "Our sponsors have helped to make the trip possible and hopefully we can reward them by getting placed, maybe even winning.

"It's really good for the younger generations to see us doing this. Hopefully we can promote riding in the area and show that anyone can do it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.