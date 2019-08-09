Suspicious package sent to hospital targeted at staff

Police and fire crews were called to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Friday afternoon.

Police: Officers were called to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police and fire crews have been called to a hospital after a suspicious package was delivered to a member of staff.

The alert happened at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at 12.30pm on Friday.

A package containing an unidentified substance was delivered to a member of staff at an office within the building.

Inspector Chris Kerr said: "Officers are in attendance at an office within a non-clinical area of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where a package containing an unidentified substance has been discovered.

"As per protocol we are liaising with other emergency services at the scene as we carry out enquiries.

"I would stress that at this stage this would appear to be an isolated incident aimed at an individual and not directed at NHS Grampian or any patients.

"There are no reports of any persons having suffered ill effects.

"We don't believe there is a wider threat to the public, patients or staff of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and at a very early stage and further information will be released when available.

"I would like to thank the hospital and local community for their patience while this incident is dealt with."