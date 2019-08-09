Six men accused of trying to murder three motorcyclists

The men allegedly attempted to knock three people off their motorbikes with a vehicle in Moray.

Police: Six men have been accused of attempted murder.

Six men have been accused of trying to murder three motorcyclists in Aberdeenshire.

Ian Ewing, 44, of Newtonhill, Stonehaven, Patrick Noble, 52, of Aberdeen, Kyle Urquhart, 22, of Aberdeen, Ian Yeomans, 57, of Peterhead, Lewis Ross, 36, from Insch and Steven McSeveney, 33, from Alford, are said to have committed the offences on the A98 between Fochabers and Banff at Cullen, Moray.

It is alleged that while acting with others, they drove a vehicle at biker Alistair Thompson and attempted to knock him off his motorcycle in a murder bid on September 8.

They are also accused of driving a vehicle at Colin Sutherland, causing him to fall from his bike and lose consciousness.

They then assaulted him with a claw hammer, tyre iron, baseball bat and kicked him on the body before cutting his clothing with a knife and trying to murder him.

The six are also charged with attempting to murder John Sutherland by causing him to fall from his bike and striking him with similar weapons.

They are also accused of assaulting two other bikers Edward Forrest and Nicky Syratt to the danger of their lives.

The three men also face a charge of committing a breach of the peace after hiding their faces with masks, brandishing weapons and striking other motorcycles with them.

All six deny all the charges against them.

A trial date has been set for January.