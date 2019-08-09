Man charged over 'murder bid' after pedestrian struck by car
Daniel Hewison, 21, has been accused of attempted murder following the incident.
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Aberdeenshire.
The 38-year-old man was hit by a vehicle at around 12.40pm on Wednesday at Chapelhill Road, Fraserburgh.
He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.
Daniel Hewison, of New Pitsligo, Aberdeenshire, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday.
He was charged with four counts of attempted murder and one of assault with intent to rob.
He also faced a further assault charge and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon.
The 21-year-old made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. He was remanded in custody pending a further court date.
