Man charged over 'murder bid' after pedestrian struck by car

Daniel Hewison, 21, has been accused of attempted murder following the incident.

Fraserburgh: A man was struck by a car in Chapelhill Road. Google 2019

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Aberdeenshire.

The 38-year-old man was hit by a vehicle at around 12.40pm on Wednesday at Chapelhill Road, Fraserburgh.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

Daniel Hewison, of New Pitsligo, Aberdeenshire, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday.

He was charged with four counts of attempted murder and one of assault with intent to rob.

He also faced a further assault charge and two charges of possessing an offensive weapon.

The 21-year-old made no plea and the case was continued for further examination. He was remanded in custody pending a further court date.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.