Appeal as driver dies after crashing car on A98

The man was driving a Ford Fiesta car when the incident took place on Friday.

A man has died following a crash on the A98 Fochaber to Buckie Road near Moray.

The 34-year-old was driving a silver Ford Fiesta when the incident took place at around 4pm on Friday.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Andy Ramsay of the Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the friends and family of the driver and an investigation into the collision is underway.

"I would urge anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision or who witnessed the accident itself to contact police on 101."