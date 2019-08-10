Appeal for volunteers to help stop 'predatory' hunters

Mink are known to hunt water voles and birds, damaging their populations.

An appeal is being made for members of the public to help monitor and track mink in Aberdeenshire.

The predatory animals are known to hunt water voles and birds, damaging their populations.

Now the Scottish Invasive Species Initiative has set up a project to try to stop the continued spread of the invasive American species.

People living in coastal areas known to attract mink are being asked to look after specially-designed rafts.

They contain a clay pad, which catches the footprint of any animal walking across it.

Project officer Al Reeve said: "We enlist the help of volunteers to monitor mink rafts, to enable us to find out where mink are, where they're not.

"And if we find a population of mink, we try to control that population.

"Once you've got footprints on your trap, we've got an ID guide which tells you the shape of each footprint and which species it's likely to be.

"If you do have a mink then we can come back, provide you with a live trap and we can remove it from the environment."

Mink were introduced to Britain for fur-farming in the late 1920s, and started breeding in the wild in the 1950s.

The project is expected to run until 2021.

