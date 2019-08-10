Driver killed in single-vehicle crash named by police

Christopher Newlands, 34, crashed his Ford Fiesta on the A98 on Friday afternoon.

Crash: The incident happened near Swiss Cottage on the A98. Google 2019

A man who died in a single-vehicle road crash on the A98 in Moray has been named by police.

Christopher Newlands, 34, from Buckie, was driving a silver Ford Fiesta along the Fochabers to Buckie road when the fatal smash happened at around 4pm on Friday.

No-one else was in the car.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with his family and friends."

The investigation into the cause of the collision near Swiss Cottage is ongoing.

Those who saw the Fiesta beforehand or witnessed the crash and have not yet spoken to police are urged to get in touch.

