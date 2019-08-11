Coastguard search for man who disappeared after night out

Ruaridh Sandison, 24, was last seen in the Gadle Braes area of Peterhead on Saturday morning.

Missing: Ruaridh Sandison disappeared on Saturday. Police Scotland / Google 2019

The Coastguard has been called to help in the search for a young man who vanished after a night out with friends in Aberdeenshire.

Ruaridh Sandison, 24, was last seen in the Gadle Braes area of Peterhead at around 4.20am on Saturday after a night out in the centre of town.

Mr Sandison, who is described as around 6ft with a slim build and ginger hair, was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

Inspector Gareth Hannan, who is leading the enquiry, said: "I would ask anyone who has seen Ruaridh or a male matching his description to contact police.

"I would also like to advise residents of Peterhead that there will be an increased police presence in the area as we carry out our enquiries assisted by the Coastguard."

