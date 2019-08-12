Divers and helicopter called in search for missing man

Ruaridh Sandison was last seen in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, following a night out.

Ruaridh Sandison was last seen in Gadle Braes in Peterhead at 5.10am on Saturday.

Divers and a helicopter have been deployed in a bid to find the 24-year-old.

Inspector Gareth Hannan said: "We have carried out searches of the local area since Ruaridh was reported missing and these searches are continuing today with officers from the community policing team as well as specialist resources including the Police Scotland helicopter, operational support search officers and the dive and marine unit.

"Our searches will continue to focus on the area around Gadle Braes and we are asking the public to check any garages or outbuildings they may have in case Ruaridh has sought shelter there.

"Ruaridh is 6ft tall, of slim build and has ginger hair. When last seen he was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.