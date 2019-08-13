Keptie Kev: Mysterious statue appears overnight in town pond

Curious locals in Arbroath were surprised by the unusual artwork which lights up at night.

Art: The mysterious mannequin appeared overnight. STV

Reporting by Haley Bouma

A mysterious new statue in a pond in Arbroath is attracting curious locals.

The six foot mannequin was placed in Keptie Pond over the weekend but the artist has not yet been revealed.

So-called 'Keptie Kev' appeared on the site between Friday night and Saturday morning as part of a project to enhance Arbroath by a local group called the 'League of Lichties'.

Morag Lindsay from Keptie Friends, who help look after the pond, said: "We were surprised to find it on Saturday morning.

"But, it looks good; we saw the pictures and thought it looked great.

"It must have been quite difficult to get it out there, especially on Friday night and Saturday morning when the weather was so bad."

Some residents say the statue looks similar to 'The Mirror Man', a sculpture created by Rob Mullholland which was on display in Loch Earn in Perthshire.

However, the sculpture in Arbroath isn't made up of mirrors, but small panels attached to a mannequin which lights up at night.

One resident said she thought the statue looked "terrifying" whilst another said they thought it "was wonderful."

The League of Lichties weren't available to interview but gave a statement to the people of Arbroath which read: "Be proud of your town, get involved, and stop moaning about the little things and life the town up with a positive attitude."

