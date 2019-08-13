Motorcyclist dies at scene after collision with car

The crash happened on the A97 between Kildrummy and Mossat in Aberdeenshire.

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in Aberdeenshire.

The collision happened on the A97 between Kildrummy and Mossat shortly before 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A 53-year-old man, who was riding a black Kawasaki motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: "Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the man's family and we have officers supporting them.

"Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who was on the A97 or the A944 prior to the time of the collision to contact us.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."