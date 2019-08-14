Golden eagle spotted flying with trap attached to leg

A sighting was made of the bird of prey in Crathie, Deeside, in Aberdeenshire.

Golden eagle: A tourist raised concerns.

Police are appealing after a sighting was made of a golden eagle with a trap attached to its leg.

The bird of prey was seen flying in Crathie, Deeside, in Aberdeenshire.

A tourist raised concerns about the first-year eagle on Thursday, sparking a police and RSPB investigation.

Sergeant Kim Wood said: "We would encourage anyone who has information which could help to locate this eagle to contact the police on 101."