Golden eagle spotted flying with trap attached to leg
Police are appealing after a sighting was made of a golden eagle with a trap attached to its leg.
The bird of prey was seen flying in Crathie, Deeside, in Aberdeenshire.
A tourist raised concerns about the first-year eagle on Thursday, sparking a police and RSPB investigation.
Sergeant Kim Wood said: "We would encourage anyone who has information which could help to locate this eagle to contact the police on 101."