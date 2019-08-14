Mystery deepens as pond mannequin replaced by 'LOL' sign

Six-foot statue dubbed Keptie Kev disappears overnight from Keptie Pond in Arbroath.

The 'LOL' sign appeared on Wednesday morning. Keiron French

It's the mystery that just got a bit more mysterious.

A six-foot mannequin was placed in Keptie Pond, Arbroath, over the weekend.

The so-called 'Keptie Kev' appeared as part of a project to enhance the town by a local group called the 'League of Lichties'.

But after the statue's presence was covered by STV News it disappeared overnight - to be replaced by a sign reading 'LOL'.

The original mannequin was described by some local residents as similar to 'The Mirror Man', a sculpture created by Rob Mullholland which was on display in Loch Earn in Perthshire.

However, the sculpture in Arbroath isn't made up of mirrors, but small panels attached to a mannequin which lights up at night.

One resident said she thought the statue looked "terrifying" whilst another said they thought it was "wonderful."