Found a fix? Long-awaited drugs report to be published

Commission was set up to reduce deaths in Dundee, the drugs death capital of Europe.

Dundee has become the drugs death capital of Europe. PA

The Dundee Drugs Commission will publish its long-awaited recommendations later on Friday.

It was set up to reduce the number of lives lost in the city known as the drugs death capital of Europe.



The situation in Dundee is so desperate that it has been described as a public health emergency.

The Tayside Drug Death Review Group records around one fatality every week at an average age of just 38.

Meanwhile, Scotland as a whole has the highest drugs death rate in the EU.

Earlier this year, STV News has examined the toll taken by drugs in Dundee for a new documentary series.

Scotland Stories: Finding a Fix told some of the personal accounts behind the drugs epidemic.

Here, you can catch up on our extensive coverage of the nation's drug epidemic ahead of today's report.