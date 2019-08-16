Hunt for missing odd-job man last seen two weeks ago

Aivars Kajaks, 44, has been reported missing from his home in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Aivars Kajaks: The 44-year-old was last seen by his family.

A search has been launched to find a man who has been missing for two weeks.

Aivars Kajaks was last seen by his family on Broad Place in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, two weeks ago.

The 44-year-old, from Peterhead, is known to work odd jobs and stay with friends on a short-term basis.

Mr Kajaks is 5ft 6in and has short brown hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "He is known to regularly frequent the town centre area and we would urge anyone who recognises Aivars to contact us.

"Anyone who has seen Aivars recently or knows where he is asked to call Police Scotland on 101."