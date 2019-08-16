Schoolgirl injured as eight evacuated during flat blaze

A fire ripped through a common close at a block of flats in Forfar, Angus, on Friday.

Forfar: The block of flats has been cordoned off.

A 14-year-old girl has been left injured after a fire ripped through a block of flats.

The blaze happened in a common close at a block at Lordburn Place in Forfar, Angus, at 7.30am on Friday.

A girl was taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation while seven others were led to safety.

Blaze: Investigations are being carried out.

Around 20 firefighters tackled the flames and the block has been cordoned off for investigations.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "There were eight occupants who were led to safety.

"We left the scene at 9.08am."