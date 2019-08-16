Schoolgirl injured as eight evacuated during flat blaze
A fire ripped through a common close at a block of flats in Forfar, Angus, on Friday.
A 14-year-old girl has been left injured after a fire ripped through a block of flats.
The blaze happened in a common close at a block at Lordburn Place in Forfar, Angus, at 7.30am on Friday.
A girl was taken to hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation while seven others were led to safety.
Around 20 firefighters tackled the flames and the block has been cordoned off for investigations.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "There were eight occupants who were led to safety.
"We left the scene at 9.08am."