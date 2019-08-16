Search for clothing spotted in water in hunt for missing man

The item was spotted off the coast of Peterhead as part of the search for Ruairidh Sandison.

Missing: Ruairidh Sandison has not been seen for a week. Police Scotland / Google 2019

Police searching for a missing man are attempting to retrieve an item of clothing spotted in the water off the coast of Peterhead.

Ruairidh Sandison went missing a week ago and was last seen at around 4.20am on Saturday, August 10 in the Gadle Braes area of the Aberdeenshire town.

After examining CCTV, police believe the 24-year-old was in the same area at around 5.10am that morning.

He is around 6ft tall, of a slim build and has ginger hair and was last seen wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

Officers have spent the last week carrying out specialist searches led by the Peterhead Community Policing Team.

The team have been helped by the Operational Support Unit including search advisers (PolSA), the dive & marine unit, air support and the team trained in using Police Scotland's Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems.

'At this stage it is far too early to confirm whether or not this clothing is connected to Ruairidh however we obviously need to keep an open mind.' Inspector George Cordiner

Peterhead Inspector George Cordiner said: "Yesterday evening an item of clothing was sighted in the water off the coast of Peterhead which was of interest to us, and searches have been ongoing to recover this item.

"At this stage it is far too early to confirm whether or not this clothing is connected to Ruairidh, however, we obviously need to keep an open mind."

He added: "It has been one week since Ruairidh went missing and I know it is extremely frustrating for his family and friends not knowing exactly where he has gone.

"We continue to keep in close contact with them and have a significant team of officers dedicated to doing everything they can to establish what has happened to him.

"Coastline and water searches have also been continuing this week and I would like once again to thank our partners including the coastguard and RNLI - the assistance we receive from both organisations is invaluable.

"I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of all of Ruairidh's friends and family who have been dedicating so much time and effort to finding him."

