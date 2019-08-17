Thousands take part in independence march in Aberdeen

Organisers say that more than 12,000 people took part in the march in the city centre.

March: Thousands took part in the event. STV

Thousands of people have taken part in an independence march in Aberdeen.

Organisers say that more than 12,000 people took part in the march on Saturday, which ran from Albyn Terrace to the Castlegate in the city.

However police say the amount of people involved was half that number.

It's the latest in a series of parades by the pro-independence group All Under One Banner.

A small counter-protest by unionists took place on the route near Marks and Spencer on Union Street.

Aberdeen City Council say they may go to court to recoup the cost of the march from the organisers.

