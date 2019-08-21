Search for 16-year-old boy who disappeared from home

Nathaniel Cowie has been missing from his home in Aberdeen since Monday.

Missing: Nathaniel Cowie was last seen on Monday. Police Scotland / Pixabay

A 16-year-old boy has disappeared in Aberdeen.

Nathaniel Cowie has been missing from his home in the Mastrick area of the city since Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police have launched a search and are carrying out enquiries with the teen's friends and acquaintances.

He is known to frequent the Torry and Tillydrone areas, as well as the beach and city centre.

A police spokesperson said: "We would urge anyone who knows where he might be to get in touch."

If you have any information, call the police on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.