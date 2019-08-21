Search for 16-year-old boy who disappeared from home
Nathaniel Cowie has been missing from his home in Aberdeen since Monday.
A 16-year-old boy has disappeared in Aberdeen.
Nathaniel Cowie has been missing from his home in the Mastrick area of the city since Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.
Police have launched a search and are carrying out enquiries with the teen's friends and acquaintances.
He is known to frequent the Torry and Tillydrone areas, as well as the beach and city centre.
A police spokesperson said: "We would urge anyone who knows where he might be to get in touch."
If you have any information, call the police on 101.
