NHS apology after patient dies in radiology department

The woman, who was taken to A&E with a head injury, died at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, Moray.

Hospital: The woman later died. ITV News

A health board has apologised after a patient died in a hospital's radiology department.

The woman, known only as Ms A, struck her head and was taken to A&E at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, Moray.

She had suffered a laceration, which was glued shut, and was then discharged before being admitted the following day after suffering shortness of breath.

Ms A later died in the radiology department after being taken for a CT scan. She was suffering from acute chronic kidney injury and a heart condition.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman claims she should have been scanned in the emergency department before being discharged.

A complaint was made by the patient's sister, known as Ms C.

The SPSO said: "We found the standard of documentation for Ms A's presentation to the emergency department was poor.

"It was also unreasonable that she was not scanned in the emergency department before she was discharged, given her reduced level of consciousness and confusion; her headache; and the fact that she was on anticoagulant medication (medication to prevent blood clots).

"Further tests should have been carried out and her discharge from the emergency department was contrary to guidance.

"In addition, the advice given to her when she was discharged from the emergency department would have been challenging for Ms A to understand and retain.

'We found the standard of documentation for Ms A's presentation to the emergency department was poor.' Scottish Public Services Ombudsman

"It was also surprising that, when she was admitted to hospital, Ms A was given increasing doses of beta-blockers given that she had an allergy to.

"Therefore, we upheld this aspect of the complaint. The board said that they have taken action to address these failings and we have asked them to provide evidence of this."

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: "We have accepted the Ombudsman's decision and recommendations in this case.

"The care we provided was not what it should have been."