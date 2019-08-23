Family distressed after thief robs tributes from graveside

The robber stole a number of memorial ornaments from the cemetery in Angus last weekend.

A family has been left distressed after a thief stole tributes from a graveside in Angus.

As well a metal and ceramic ornamental rose, they also pinched two plastic jars in the shape of footballs with solar lights in them, and a small model bus.

The robber struck at Brechin Cemetery at some point between 1pm on Saturday and 3.45pm on Sunday.

Police Scotland branded it a "particularly upsetting crime".

A spokesperson stated: "They are not hugely valuable in monetary terms, but are obviously extremely important to the family of the deceased."

If you have any information, call 101.

