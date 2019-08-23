Missing man's family thanks community as search scaled back

Ruairidh Sandison had been with friends in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, before disappearing.

The family of a missing man has thanked the community for its support as searches were scaled back.

Ruairidh Sandison was with friends in Gadle Braes, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, until 4.20am on Saturday August 10.

The 24-year-old was spotted on CCTV nearby at 5.10am, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Drones, divers and a helicopter have been used by police as part of extensive searches, alongside the coastguard.

Mr Sandison's family said: "We have received so much support from Ruairidh's friends who have been vigorous and proactive in their search for him.

"We would also like to thank the community of Peterhead who have rallied round at this terrible time.

"We would ask that people continue to look for Ruairidh and thank them again for their efforts."

Officers have now scaled back their activity following land and coastline searches.

Inspector George Cordiner said: "For almost two weeks we have undertaken intensive searching, both inland and across a significant length of coastline.

"Unfortunately, these searches have not located Ruairidh or any items connected with him.

"We have reached a stage that without additional information as to Ruairidh's whereabouts, we will begin to scale these searches back.

"It goes without saying that any new piece of information that we receive will be acted upon immediately.

"It is incredibly frustrating not knowing where Ruairidh is and I know how difficult this is for his family.

"I have kept in contact with them throughout and we will continue to keep them updated on any developments."

An item thought to be clothing which had been seen off the Peterhead coast last week was examined and found not to be the case.

Mr Cordiner added: "Over the past two weeks it has not been lost on our search teams the vast number of friends and family who have been out every day searching as well, despite being faced with some challenging weather conditions.

"It is clear for everyone to see just how popular and loved Ruairidh is.

"I would like to put on record our thanks to them as this tireless work has greatly assisted and supported that of the emergency services.

"I would continue to encourage members of the community to report any sightings or other information to us and they will be thoroughly investigated."

Mr Sandison is around 6ft, slim, and has ginger hair. When last seen, he was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.