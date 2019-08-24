Huge blaze rips through B&M and Pets at Home store

More than 50 firefighters were called to St Catherine's Retail Park in Perth.

Perth: More than 50 firefighters were called. ScotRail

A huge blaze has ripped through a B&M and a Pets at Home store in Perth.

More than 50 firefighters were called to St Catherine's Retail Park shortly before 2.30am on Saturday.

A B&M, Pets at Home and an empty retail unit have all been damaged in the blaze.

The animals at the pet store have been uninjured and have been moved.

A statement from the store said: "I'm sorry to share with you there has been a fire last night at B&M in the St Catherine's Retail Park in Perth which has partly spread to Pets at Home.

"I can confirm the animals in Pets at Home are fine due to having their own individual housing and fans. It seems that there has been minimal effects."

Train lines between Perth and Inverness have been closed while roads in the area have also been shut as fire crews tackle the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We have mobilised more than ten fire engines to the scene and residents are asked to avoid the area due to road closures and to allow emergency service access."