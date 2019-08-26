Firestarter hunted after blaze rips through retail park

Animals were evacuated after fire broke out at Pets at Home store and next-door B&M.

St Catherine's Retail Park: The blaze ripped through the B&M store.

A huge blaze that ripped through a B&M and Pets at Home store in Perth is being treated as "suspicious".

Around 30 animals had to be evacuated following the fire at St Catherine's Retail Park shortly before 2.30am on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries.

More than 50 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sending ten engines and other specialist appliances.

The fire affected Pets at Home, B&M and a vacant shop.

There was also disruption to ScotRail services for a time as some of the lines were closed due to the fire.

On Monday, a Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that enquiries were ongoing, however the blaze was being treated as "suspicious".

Inspector Jennifer Reid said: "Our enquiries into this incident are at an early stage and we are working closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances.

"I would urge anyone who has information to contact us and would like to thank the businesses at St Catherine's for their support."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.