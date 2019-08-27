Vintage car and tractors damaged in 'malicious' attack

An 'upset and angry' owner faces a repair bill worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Attack: An Austin 7 similar to this was damaged. PA

A vintage convertible has been vandalised along with other classic vehicles during a "malicious" attack causing tens of thousands of pounds of damage.

An 100-year-old Austin 7 and two Fordson Dexta tractors were targeted at a shed in Keith, Moray, on August 22.

The owner, who restores classic vehicles, estimated the damage at a five-figure sum.

PC Cameron Renton said: "The tractors sustained damage to their bodywork, however the Austin 7 was the vehicle that sustained the greatest and costliest damage.

"Bodywork was damaged, the windscreen was smashed, the leather roof was torn, a seat was ripped out and industrial fluid was poured over the inside of the vehicle.

"This was not just mindless vandalism, this was malicious and sustained damage to prized possessions that cannot be easily replaced or repaired.

"The incident has obviously upset and angered the owner of these vehicles, who has a keen interest in restoring classic vehicles, and we are committed to identifying those responsible."

The attack happened at the shed on Moss Street last Thursday evening.

Police said that between 7.30pm and 8pm two males were seen in the area who then biked towards the main road in Keith, the A96.

PC Renton said: "These individuals may have valuable information that could assist us and I would ask that anyone who knows them or has information that can help us, get in touch."

