Teenagers charged after vintage car and tractors vandalised

A 100-year-old Austin 7 and two Fordson Dexta tractors were targeted in a shed.

The century-old Austin 7 was vandalised. Police Scotland

Two teenagers have been charged after a vintage convertible was vandalised along with other classic vehicles.

The century-old Austin 7 and two Fordson Dexta tractors were targeted at a shed in Keith, Moray, on August 22.

The owner, who restores classic vehicles, estimated the cost of the damage to be a five-figure sum.

Police Scotland confirmed on Thursday that two boys aged 14 and 15 have been charged and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Sergeant Robbie Williams said: "I would like to thank those who have assisted with our inquiries so far."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.