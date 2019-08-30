Man arrested after woman's body found inside house

Police were called to the scene in Angusfield Avenue, Aberdeen, on Thursday.

Aberdeen: The incident happened in Angusfield Avenue. Google 2019

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman at a property in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to the scene in Angusfield Avenue on Thursday.

Police said it was a contained incident and there was no threat to the wider community.

Enquiries will continue over the coming days.

Detective inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "Enquiries are at a very early stage and will continue throughout the coming days.

"I would like to take this opportunity to stress that there is no threat to the wider community and it appears to have been a contained incident. I would like to thank local residents for their patience."

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.