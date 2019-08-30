B&M store searched for body after suspicious blaze

The supermarket in Perth was destroyed after Saturday's fire caused the roof to collapse.

Body search: A fire destroyed the store.

A fire-hit supermarket will be searched for human remains amid fears that someone could have been killed in the blaze.

Police will search the B&M store at St Catherine's Retail Park in Perth which was destroyed after Saturday's fire caused the roof to collapse.

There is currently no access to the building due to the extent of the damage caused.

Officers say the blaze is being treated as suspicious as they continue to investigate the possibility of a body remaining inside.

Emergency services attended the incident just after 2am on Sunday and more than 50 firefighters tackled the well developed blaze during the night.

Around ten appliances and three aerial platforms were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that as part of the investigation into the fire at St Catherine's Retail Park in Perth on Saturday 24th August, we are considering the possibility that there may be the body of a person within the premises."



Perth And Kinross Local Area Commander, Chief Inspector Ian Scott, said: "Our enquiries have given us reason to believe that there may be a person within the building.

"Our investigation into the fire is being conducted with this possibility in mind and efforts are continuing to make the building safe to enter, at which point it will then be fully examined.

"We believe that we know the identity of the individual, and specialist officers are providing support to their family at this time.

"The damage to the building is extensive and we are working closely with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and other partners to establish the full circumstances.

"We will maintain a police presence at the scene until the investigation is complete. This may take some time and I would like to thank the local and business community for their support."