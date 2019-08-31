Family 'devastated' over mum's death as man is charged

The body of Alice Farquharson, 56, was found in a house in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Aberdeen: Alice Farquharson was a pupil support assistant. Police Scotland / Google 2019

The "devastated" family of a woman found dead in a house has described her as "kind and loving".

The body of Alice Farquharson, 56, was recovered after police were called to the scene in Angusfield Avenue, Aberdeen, on Thursday.

A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with the pupil support assistant's death and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Ms Farquharson's family said: "We are completely devastated at the loss of our mum.

"She was kind and loving and always there for us, putting our needs above her own.

"She was a well-respected and much loved pupil support assistant at Hazlehead Primary School.

"She loved her job and all the children there and we hope they will always remember her for the caring woman she was.

"We respectfully ask for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with our loss."

Police said it was a contained incident and there was no threat to the wider community.

Detective inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of Alice at this extremely difficult time."

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is being urged to contact police.

