Body found in fire-ravaged B&M store after retail park blaze

The store in Perth was destroyed after a fire last Saturday caused the roof to collapse.

St Catherine's Retail Park: The B&M store's roof collapsed.

A body has been found within a B&M store - one week on from a huge blaze that ripped through a retail park in Perth.

Around 30 animals had to be evacuated from Pets at Home following the fire at St Catherine's Retail Park shortly before 2.30am last Saturday.

More than 50 firefighters were called to tackle the flames, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sending ten engines and other specialist appliances.

The blaze affected Pets at Home, B&M and a vacant shop.

The B&M store's roof collapsed, blocking access to the building.

At the time there were no reports of any injuries.

However on Friday, police confirmed that they were searching for human remains amid fears that someone could have been killed the fire, which police are treating as "suspicious".

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6076552173001-b-m-blaze-2.jpg" />

The force has since confirmed that a body was recovered on Saturday.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, police believe they know the identity of the victim and are providing support to the person's family.

Chief inspector Ian Scott, Perth and Kinross local area commander, said: "As communicated at the end of last week, our enquiries gave us reason to believe that there may be a person within the building.

"Our investigation into the fire has therefore been conducted with this possibility in mind.

"Formal identification of the body found has yet to take place, however, we believe that we know the identity of the individual, and specialist officers are providing support to their family at this time.

"The damage to the building is extensive and we are working closely with the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and other partners to establish the full circumstances.

"We will maintain a police presence at the scene until the investigation is complete.

"This may take some time and I would like to thank the local and business community for their support.

"Some disruption in the immediate area is unavoidable while work is ongoing at the site, and there will be no pedestrian access between Glasgow Road and Morrisons until the area has been made completely safe.

"We would like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding."

