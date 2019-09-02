Man found dead in B&M store destroyed by blaze named

Jamie East's body was found after a fire ripped through the supermarket on August 24.

A man whose body was found in a supermarket that was destroyed by a fire has been named.

Jamie East from Perth died after the blaze in the B&M store at St Catherine's Retail Park in the city on Saturday, August 24.

The 33-year-old's body was found by police a week later after the building was deemed safe enough to enter.

The supermarket's roof collapsed and around 30 animals had to be evacuated from nearby Pets at Home following the fire at around 2.30am.

More than 50 firefighters were called to tackle the flames, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sending ten engines and other specialist appliances.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6076552173001-b-m-blaze-2.jpg" />

At the time there were no reports of any injuries, however on Friday officers confirmed that they were searching for human remains amid fears that someone could have been killed in the fire.

Police have now confirmed that Mr East has been identified as the deceased and say his family are being provided with appropriate support.