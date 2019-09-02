Scots farmer takes first prize in World Ploughing Championships

Andrew Mitchell, 61, from Forfar in Angus took first prize in the World Ploughing Championships.

Andrew Mitchell: Best ploughman in the world.

By Ben Philip

A Scottish farmer really is outstanding in his field after being crowned the best ploughman in the world.

Andrew Mitchell, 61, from Forfar in Angus took first prize in the World Ploughing Championships in Minnesota at the weekend.

Mr Mitchell, a six-time reversible ploughing world champion - this year claimed the conventional title.

He had retired from competing in 2016, but after winning the Scottish Ploughing Championships earlier this year, the temptation to add to his roll of honour was too much.

Accompanying him on his American adventure was David Carnegie, 75, from Laurencekirk.

In 1996, Mr Carnegie became the first Scotsman to win a world title.

He placed 14th in the reversible category at the agricultural spectacle which saw the world's top ploughers from more than 25 countries descend on the fields of America's mid-west to prove their craft.

The men spent an eye-watering £15,000 to ship their tractors and plough over to the USA.

It was the first time the event had been held in the US since 1988.

It will be held in Russia in 2020.

