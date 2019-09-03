Footballer charged with gambling offence at match

Elgin City striker Kane Hester was allegedly involved in suspicious gambling patterns this season.

Elgin: Striker Kane Hester has been charged.

A footballer has been charged along with three other men with a gambling offence at a match.

The 24-year-old joined the League Two outfit in January after leaving Arbroath.

Police have charged four men, including Hester, during a police operation in Montrose.

A spokesman said: "Four men, one aged 22, the others 24, were arrested and charged in Montrose on August 28 following a planned police operation.

"The arrests were made in connection with the offences under the Gambling Act 2005.

"A report will be sent to the Crown. It would be inappropriate to comment further."

A statement from Elgin City added: ""It has come to our attention that one of our players has been charged with an alleged offence under the Gambling Act 2005.

"Our legal advisers have made it very clear to us that to comment further upon this matter would open the club up to possible allegations of being in contempt of court; we therefore trust that people will respect the player's privacy and also the fact that the club cannot, and will not, make any further announcement on this matter at this time."