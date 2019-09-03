Ex-police inspector in court charged with murdering wife

Keith Farquharson was arrested over the death of his wife Alice at a house in Aberdeen.

A former police inspector has appeared in court charged with murdering his wife.

Keith Farquharson was arrested over the death of his wife Alice at a house on Angusfield Avenue in Aberdeen.

The 60-year-old is accused of murdering her and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Farquharson made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Mrs Farquharson, 56, was a pupil support assistant at Hazlehead Primary School.

A letter sent to pupils and parents said she "touched the lives of so many" at the school.

It said: "Alice has been a much-loved member of our school for 17 years.

"She always put the needs of children and staff first and took great pleasure in being able to support everyone.

"She worked closely with small groups of children and provided outstanding support and an unfailing ability to make people feel special.

"Alice will be a huge loss to our school as she touched the lives of so many during her time here at Hazlehead."