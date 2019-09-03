Climate protesters stage 'die-in' at oil and gas convention

Around 50 members of Extinction Rebellion gathered at the conference in Aberdeen.

Protest: Die-in at oil and gas exhibition.

Climate change protesters have staged a 'die-in' at Europe's biggest oil and gas exhibition in a bid to end drilling in the North Sea.

Around 50 members of Extinction Rebellion gathered at the SPE Offshore Europe Conference & Exhibition which was held at the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen.

After reading a speech about the oil and gas industry's role in the climate and ecological crisis, the activists lay down on the ground and pretended to die.

'Die-in': Protesters in Aberdeen.

They said the protest represented those that have already died and those that will die in the future due to the climate and ecological emergency caused in part by burning fossil fuels.

One activist from the group said she was there to help raise awareness.

Hannah, 23, student and XR activist said: "Oil and gas companies have known about climate change for over 30-years now and actively lobby to block climate change policies.

"Meanwhile, people are already being displaced due to the catastrophic effects of the climate and ecological crisis. This is only going to get worse in future.

Protesters: At oil and gas conference.

"We are here today to raise awareness of the role of these companies in the destruction of our planet. We're calling on the oil and gas industry and the Scottish Government to take this crisis seriously by ending oil extraction immediately.

"We challenge them to rapidly create jobs in renewables energies and to retrain workers to work in these industries."

And Neil Rothnie, 67, a founding member of Offshore Industry Liaison Committee, said "Our children and grandchildren deserve more from us than business as usual.

"They and the rest of the remaining life of the planet need a chance of a future that does not include the misery of living through global meltdown."

Offshore Europe 2019 is expected to attract around 36,000 delegates from all over Europe to the city.

The first day of the event was told climate change is the single biggest challenge facing the industry in the decades to come.

The demonstration passed off peacefully.

