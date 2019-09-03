On duty police officer dies after falling ill in town

The police officer died while on duty in the Montrose area on Tuesday.

The unnamed officer died after falling ill in the Montrose area on Tuesday afternoon.

Colleagues at Police Scotland have offered their condolences to the officer's family and friends as they confirmed the death.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, Tayside Divisional Commander, said: "I can confirm a Police Scotland officer has this afternoon died while on duty in the Montrose area.

"The sympathies of everyone at Police Scotland are with the officer's family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.

"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."