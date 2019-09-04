Tributes paid to 'valued' police officer who died on duty

Constable Roy Buggins was pronounced dead after falling ill in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon.

Roy Buggins: The 51-year-old served for 29 years.

Tributes have been paid to a police officer who died while on duty.

The 51-year-old died while being stationed at an incident and was found by a member of the public. His death is not suspicious.

Police described the constable, who served for 29 years in the force, as someone who was "highly valued".

A spokesman said: "PC Roy Buggins, 51, had 29 years' service as an officer, and was a highly valued and well-respected member of the Montrose and Brechin community policing team in Angus.

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family, who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time."