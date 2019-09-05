Ten rescued after seven dinghies capsize at harbour

Seven dinghies capsized at Peterhead marina in Aberdeenshire on Wednesday night.

Peterhead: Coastguard helicopters were alerted. Geograph by Roger Davies

Ten people had to be pulled from a harbour after their boats capsized.

Emergency services were called to Peterhead marina in Aberdeenshire after seven sailing dinghies capsized shortly before 6pm on Wednesday.

Two coastguard helicopters and ambulances were called, with ten people rescued.

All ten were checked over by paramedics and found to be uninjured.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Seven topper sailing dinghies from a local group had been caught in a squall whilst sailing in the bay.

"The sudden deterioration in the weather had caused the small craft to capsize and be pushed by the wind into the jetty and commercial area of the port near ASCO's base.

"Coastguard rescue officers were soon able to ascertain that all ten people in the seven boats had been recovered by the groups own safety boat.

"All the participants were recovered to the shore unharmed. It should be noted that all were wearing wetsuits and buoyancy aids with the safety boat having a vhf radio on board.

"This incident had the potential to be far more serious."