Family calls for law change after dad's body dumped at sheds

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Aaron Rossiter was found dead by a member of the public in Aberdeenshire.

Aaron Rossiter: The 25-year-old was found dead.
The family of a dad whose body was moved and dumped between sheds is calling for a change in the law.

Under Scots law, moving a body is not a specific offence, though charges can be brought forward, such as if a person is accused of perverting the course of justice.

Aaron Rossiter was found dead next to sheds at Ythan Terrace in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

The 25-year-old died in a flat before his body was moved, dumped and then found by a member of the public at 8.15am last Thursday, his family has said.

Police and the Crown Office are both investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Relatives described the death and the events which followed the incident as "horrendous", saying they're struggling to cope.

Death: An investigation has been launched.
Speaking to STV News, his dad Pete said it's a "disgrace" people aren't automatically prosecuted for moving dead bodies in Scotland.

He said: "He was found on Thursday but I wasn't informed until the Friday and he died on Wednesday.

"Aaron deserves justice. I'm absolutely devastated and angry no one has been taken to task over this.

"In Scotland, moving a body isn't a specific offence. I'm English and if we still stayed in England someone would be automatically prosecuted over this.

"How can it be that people can move dead bodies and just simply leave them but not be taken to task for it.

"As a family, we're not coping. All we want is justice. Aaron didn't deserve to be dumped between two sheds.

"All they had to do was phone for an ambulance or the police to say he was dead. He was found at 8.15am and the police moved him at 7.30pm.

"The whole situation is horrendous. Something needs changing here."

More than 1500 people have signed a petition calling for the law to be changed following Aaron's death.

Aaron, who has a 22-month-old daughter, enrolled in the army before suffering an injury and leaving.

Pete said he still can't come to terms with having to bury his son.

"It was unreal - you don't expect to bury your kids - he was only 25," he said.

"These people are not human - there isn't one bit of humanity in them. It was moved by car and the police know that.

"Aaron was a popular lad and more popular than I realised. I'm overwhelmed at the reaction with everything. He probably would be the same as he wouldn't have realised just how popular he was.

"He was a good guy - you couldn't have met a nicer bloke. I want something to happen and i'm demanding action."

Pete Rossiter

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers attended the sudden death of a 25-year-old man in the Ythan Terrace area of Ellon on Thursday August 29.

"An enquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death is still ongoing."

A Crown Office spokesman added: "The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man in Ellon on August 29.

"The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, is ongoing.

"The family will be kept updated in relation to any significant developments."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.